The President of the Erie School Board lost his bid for re-election in Tuesday’s primary. Frank Petrungar Jr. says he is fine with the voters decision. He was one of the 13 candidates running in the Primary.

The Democrat has been on the board for 8 years and says his future plan is to retire. “I’m happy with what I was a part of,” said Petrungar.

He also says he’s leaving with his head held high.