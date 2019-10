Organizers of the adult education program “Tech After Hours” invited State Representative Bob Merski to learn about their services.

The goal is to promote all the different programs that are offered. Training is given for services like construction, culinary management, machining, welding, and more. “It’s exciting to see someone of Bob’s level to recognize what we are doing here,” said Manager Charleen Beiter.

The program has been around for 4 years now.