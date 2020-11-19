The proposed 2021 budget for the City of Erie continues to be reviewed.

Erie City Council held their second budget session on Wednesday night focusing on police and fire.

Monday night’s budget session looked at sewer and refuse costs.

Once city council member said that overall he wants to see a balanced budget for years to come.

“I’m not worried about the next two or three years. I’m worried about the kids and their kids because it can only be ugly if we don’t get a region in on it,” said Ed Breziznski, Erie City Councilman.