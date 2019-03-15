The Roost now open

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ERIE, PA - Mercyhurst University is diving into the lucky feeling a little early with the ribbon cutting. The Roost is officially opening.



The Irish themed pub designed by Erie Irishman and alumni of the university John Melody. The pub is mirrored to reflect a Celtic feel. The Roost will be the only pub located on a university campus in Erie. The pub is located on the lower level of the Herrman Student Union, next to the Laker Inn. Inside is a full bar and kitchen. A lounge area and private room can also be found inside.

"It is like walking into an Irish pub in Ireland," said Mercyhurst University President Michael Victor. "We're here in this utilitarian space now, which is the Laker Inn. You'll be transformed and go back to Ireland. "