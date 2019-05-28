The Saint Lawrence II will return for 2019 Tall Ships Festival in Erie

An old favorite will be adding a new twist to this summer’s Tall Ships Festival in Erie.

The Saint Lawrence II is making a return appearance in Erie as one of the 14 masted ships that make up this year’s Tall Ships line-up.

The 72-foot Canadian-flagged vessel is known for its crew. With the exception of the captain and executive officer, the entire crew is under the age of 18.

Built around Outward Bound, the youth sailing program looks to teach confidence and self-reliance to the teens manning the sails.

Erie’s Tall Ships Festival is set for August 22nd through the 25th.