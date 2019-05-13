The search continues for a missing man in Harborcreek Township

Pennsylvania State Police say 49-year-old Tim Connolly left the assisted care facility that he lived after climbing out of his bedroom window.

Connolly has Parkinson’s Disease and has difficulty walking on his own, especially if he has missed his dosage of medication. Search and rescue teams have been out looking for him since Sunday morning at 6 am. The Northwest Pennsylvania search and rescue team, along with other teams have multiple canine units involved in the search.

One handler says the rain on Monday helped the dogs when they are out sniffing for scents. The Northwest Pennsylvania Search and Rescue team is made up of all volunteers and had to call in help for this search.

