The search for a missing man continues at Lampe Marina

The search continues for a missing man who never arrived to his girlfriends house in Ohio.

Fontaine Glenn was live with the latest on the efforts to find him.

Fontaine was at Lampe Marina this morning where Erie Police began their search Tuesday. Rabin Subedi was reported missing last Saturday.

Millcreek Police “pinged” Subedi’s cell phone, which was near Lampe Marina with his abandoned car.

Erie Police say security video shows the car parked around 10 p.m. Friday, and a person near the water.

A rescue helicopter was flying along the coast line to the New York border, and crews were also using underwater equipment including sonar and drones.

“It’s similar to ultrasound technology where we’re using sound waves to get imagery from the bottom. We scan in a grid-like pattern and then we can review any potential targets were interested in and identify them through an underwater drone or divers,” said Chief Jonathan Gingerich, PA Search and Rescue.

The search was called off around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday. There is no word on whether they will be back out today.