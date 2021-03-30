The search continues for a missing man who never arrived to his girlfriends house in Kent, Ohio last Saturday.
Fontaine Glenn was at the search this morning at a local marina.
Fontaine was at Lampe Marina Boat Ramp where two boats from Search and Rescue Pennsylvania were on the water early this morning.
Rabin Subedi was reported missing last Saturday after he failed to show up to his girlfriends house in Ohio. His vehicle was located, but was he was nowhere to be found.
Fontaine spoke with an Erie City Police Officer on the scene this morning and he says a search and rescue helicopter will be flying along the coast line to the New York border today.
This is a developing story. Stay with Jet 24, Fox 66, YourErie.com, and the YourErie 2Go App for the latest.
The search for a missing man continues at Lampe Marina
The search continues for a missing man who never arrived to his girlfriends house in Kent, Ohio last Saturday.