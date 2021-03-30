The search for a missing man continues at Lampe Marina

Weekdays at 10:30 a.m. CST/11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(NEXSTAR)- Ten months ago, the world watched as the death of George Floyd became a catalyst for nationwide protests and calls for police reform.