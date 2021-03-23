The search for two missing people continue along the Allegheny River

The search for two missing people continues this hour along the Allegheny River with boats and drones as part of the search.

Police are reportedly looking for 55-year-old John Nelson, who was last seen on February 5th, and 49-year-old Nicole Font, who was last seen on March 14th.

The two missing person incidents appear unrelated and authorities said they do not suspect foul play.

Warren Police are focusing their search between Point Park and Mead Island.

If you have any information on either case, call Warren Police at 814-723-2700.