The search is on for a permanent site to house the Erie County Community College

After so many years of putting a stamp on having a community college in Erie, the Board of Trustees of the Erie County Community College are now searching for a temporary site to hold classes.

Yoselin Person was live outside the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership building where the community college has leased space for their administration.

Many who are involved in the process say they hope the trustees will come to determine the site to be located in the City of Erie.

Andre Horton, Council Member of the 2nd Legislative District, says he would prefer to have the community college in the City of Erie. He says residents in the urban core would benefit from the community college the most.

A majority of residents in his district don’t have a driver’s license and would need to be close to the college to access it.

Horton suggests a few sites where the college could be located in his district, such as the shuttered Erie Business Center at 246 W. 9th St, Villa Maria Academy, and many more.

Although there isn’t a direct say to where the community college will be held at, the nine trustees will be temporarily located at the Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership building.