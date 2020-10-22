The search is on for a president to take leadership of the Erie County community college.

With a Board of Trustees assembled, they are now searching for someone to help hone in efforts to establish the college.

Board Chairmen Ron DiNicola says Tom Benson will lead the search, along with a third party agency to find candidates, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still apply.

Benson says this person will need to manage many moving parts.

“There’s so many aspects to a community college as a business; everything from staff to curriculum to operations, legal matters and so on,” said Tom Benson, Chair of the Board’s Personnel Committee, Erie County community college.

The board hopes to find a president by the end of the year or early January. After securing a president, the board will start to finalize a location and curriculum.