Gone but not forgotten. A somber event returns to a virtual format on Wednesday night.

The Sisters of Saint Joseph, Sisters of Mercy, and Benedictine Sisters of Erie presented a Take Back the Site video to remember four people lost to violence during the last months of 2020.

The 20-minute prayer service remembering Dayquan Holloway, Jeremy Jones, Frederick Perry and Kasir Gambill.

The Sisters noting that there were 11 victims of homicide remembered in 2020, compared to 9 in 2019.