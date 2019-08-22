The smoking ban ordinance has passed for a second reading. It was a conversation that brought diverse opinions to the forefront. People for the ban talked about it’s importance. People on the fence about this ordinance said there needs to be clear signs of places where smokers are allowed to smoke.

City Council members also had questions. During the meeting Council Member Mel Witherspoon said he believes in the ordinance but asked how it can be enforced. Council member Liz Allen joined the meeting via telephone and stated that she is frustrated that City Council is back to where they started. Second hand smoking was cited as the biggest threat to young lungs.

“It’s a good thing, I’m a smoker but I completely agree with keeping it separate from young kids,” said Erie local Jessica Ball.

The second reading for the smoking ban will be in two weeks.