The SONS of Lake Erie hold their sixth annual Emmaus Soup Kitchen Fish Fry

A tradition of giving back to those in need continues tonight.

The SONS of Lake Erie held their sixth annual Emmaus Soup Kitchen Fish Fry.

Each year the organization frys the fish and serves it to guests at the kitchen.

This year, more people are being fed at the Emmaus Soup Kitchen than in years past.

The SONS may have fallen behind at the start of the night, but that didn’t stop them from feeding people.

“We have quite a bit of catching up to do. We hope before we leave here today that we get everybody fed,” said Chuck Miller, Director of SONS of Lake Erie.

The fish fry donated to the sons by fishermen who compete in big fish competitions.