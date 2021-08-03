The sound of funk and jazz fusion filled the air on the Bayfront tonight at Eight Great Tuesdays

The sound of funk and jazz fusion filled the air on the Bayfront tonight.

Vanessa Collier fronted as the headliner for Eight Great Tuesdays.

Collier’s high intensity saxaphone sound with a driving beat had the crowd on their feet during the show.

The Highmark Amphitheater held a large crowd for the event. The event also included opening act Mambo.

Next week the show will feature rock band Cracker, known for the 1990’s hits “Low” and “Teen Angst.”

