Spring is right around the corner and allergy season might be coming slightly earlier this year.

Dr. Ahmed from Tri-State Allergy and Asthma explained that the changes in weather have been disrupting her patients’ allergies.

She said tree pollen in Erie will increase in the upcoming weeks until May.

She recommends people who have allergies get a jumpstart before the season is in full swing.

“If antihistamines and nasal sprays are not working for you make an appointment with your allergist,” said Dr. Sartaj S. Ahmed MD, Allergist. “And they’ll be able to test you and you may also be a candidate for allergy shots.”

She also said this year will be different than years past so it’s best to be prepared.