The storm on Saturday put an end to Rib Fest earlier than expected. Kathy Danielson is the producer of the festival. She said the bad weather didn’t put too much of a damper on the event. “Well this year mother nature threw a lot at us,” said Danielson.

She said the teams participating have to pay for their own spaces. “When there are situations like this week, some of them walk away with not so good of a pocket book,” Danielson said. She says Friday was the best day for the festival.

Ryan Spiegel was part of the clean up crew. “People’s stuff was getting destroyed,” Spiegel said. No matter what for more than two decades people keep embracing the event.

Organizers told us a new restaurant is opening in Erie next week called “Underdog Barbecue” which was also featured in the Rib Fest.