The student success initiative known as Community Schools

Officials from the United Way of Erie have partnered with Erie's Public Schools for the transformational student success initiative known as Community Schools.

Community Schools are places where resources from the community are used to improve student success. It offers programs that focus on health and social services for students and parents.

Mercyhurst University has been named the lead partner at Diehl Elementary within Erie Public Schools. United Way also plans to hire a community school director.