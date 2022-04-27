Erie, PA (WJET) – The temperature struggled Wednesday and wind chills only made it feel worse. It will be frosty cold overnight into Thursday, with many areas falling into the 20s and low 30s.

Any leftover precipitation will taper through the evening. Clouds linger early, then gradual clearing overnight into Thursday. But it will be a chilly start!

Planning Forecast

There will be plenty of bright sunshine returning for Thursday. However, temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Temperatures will continue to increase by the weekend. And there will be a good deal of sunshine, too!