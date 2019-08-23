The Tall Ships Festival brought with it the Empire Sandy from Canada

The Empire Sandy is Canada’s largest schooner. Captain of the Ship Tim Westmorland says the 76 year old ship has a lot of history. “It started out as a royal navy salvage tug used in World War II after that it was used in the timber trade in Canada,” said Westmorland.

There are 16 crew members on the ship. One of them is Emma Sansome. “It’s awesome it’s definitely a completely different experience,” said Sansome.

Built in 1943, Empire Sandy sails with 11,000 square feet of Canvas. Westmorland says visitors will have many things to look forward to. “You can wander around and see some of the construction and see old parts of the original ship,” he said.

When she’s not taking part in the Tall Ship’s Festival. The ship is used for weddings and special occasions in Toronto.