August 9 was the Erie Community Foundation’s 12th annual Erie Gives Day.
The number of non-profits that participated in Erie Gives, as well as the amounts raised has increased each year since it’s start.
This year the total given by donors was over $7.4 million.
Over 11,000 donors made donations to the nonprofits this year.
The top money recipient was the YMCA of Corry who took in just over $350,000.
The top donor recipient was the Erie City Mission who saw 1,085 donors.
