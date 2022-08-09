August 9 was the Erie Community Foundation’s 12th annual Erie Gives Day.

The number of non-profits that participated in Erie Gives, as well as the amounts raised has increased each year since it’s start.

This year the total given by donors was over $7.4 million.

Over 11,000 donors made donations to the nonprofits this year.

The top money recipient was the YMCA of Corry who took in just over $350,000.

The top donor recipient was the Erie City Mission who saw 1,085 donors.

To read the full statistics from the 2022 Erie Gives Day, click here.