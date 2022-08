The second half of a summer concert series kicked off with a band that brought the sounds of Ireland to Erie.

The Town Pants headlined Eight Great Tuesdays this week at Liberty Park.

The band, which is based in Vancouver, Canada, played a variety of Celtic rock music that had crowds dancing right along.

The headliner next week will bring Latin flare to the Bayfront.

Eight Great Tuesdays wraps up on August 23.