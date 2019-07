The Transplant Hope Foundation gave out gift cards to families that have babies in UPMC Hamot’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Each gift card is worth $250. The foundation’s mission is to help families who might not have enough for a new born baby. Nicole Steeples gave birth 2 days ago and was one of the recipients.

“The gift card is not just a gift card it’s a blessing,” said Steeples. 19 families were given the gift cards.