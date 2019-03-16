The TREC hosted "how to keep your dog safe outdoors"

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the first time, The Tom Ridge Environmental Center hosted an event that educated pet owners on how to keep their dogs safe outside.

The health department was there to answer questions about harmful ticks, skunks, and more. Children got to braid a free tug toy out of recycled material.

"I think it's really fun putting all this together," said Stacey Marendt. The event also featured the "Hab Lab" which was outside.