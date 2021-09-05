The U.S. Brig Niagara prepares to head to Cleveland shipyard for annual repairs

The U.S. Brig Niagara is preparing to make its way to a Cleveland shipyard for annual repairs.

The week long process of removing the cover will begin on Tuesday September 7th.

The cover has been on the ship since sailing season in 2019.

Along with the maintenance repairs, the stern is getting major work done to it as well.

“We’re gonna be kind of doing some demolition on some of the planking on the stern counter. It’s called on the transom. Doing some investigation there to see what needs to be replaced. You know, getting everything back together and then ever be ready for sail next year,” said Chris Cusson, Captain of the U.S. Brig Niagara.

The captain said that the ship will be leaving for the Cleveland shipyard in early October.

