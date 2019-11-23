The Upper Room of Erie holds 24th annual Blizzard of Blankets

It’s the season of giving, that’s exactly what volunteers are doing for the 24th annual Blizzard of Blankets.

It’s all about neighbors helping neighbors.

Maureen Hazen, an employee at The Upper Room of Erie knows first hand the challenges homeless face in Erie.

“There’s so many blankets that we can do the whole city. Being here today means a lot, I used to be homeless and I’ve came out of that and now I’m able to give that back today,” Hazen said.

Volunteers and employees from The Upper Room, a homeless shelter, are collecting blankets and attire right in the heart of Erie’s downtown.

While it’s the perfect time to do some winter cleaning, the act of giving back goes a long way.

Steven Kruza, board member of The Upper Room says, “This highlights the homeless are people and you know they have their stories, they have their names, and this really puts a story and face to the name of these people.”

The donation process was simple. Volunteers met donors at their cars and collected hundred of blankets and attire.

Donors express the importance of being able to give back especially with the holidays right around the corner.

Paulina Behrens, a donor says, “It’s always been a thing in my family that Thanksgiving time is to be thankful about what you have, but make sure you can help out other people, so I came down here this morning and donated that stuff.”

A large moving truck was filled with donations.

Once sorted, donations will be handed out to homeless right before the Thanksgiving holiday.