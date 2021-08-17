The Vindys to headline Eight Great Tuesdays

A Youngstown, Ohio band is making its first trip to Erie to headline Eight Great Tuesdays.

The Vindys combine a blend of pop, jazz, and rock music and are coming off their newly released album called “Bugs.”

The nine piece band formed in 2014 said that they are looking forward to playing at the Highmark Amphitheater at Liberty Park.

“We have a horn section, a six piece piano, bass, drum, keys. We are really excited to get up on stage and have a good time always. So this is the family style band is the way we prefer to show ourselves,” said JAckie Popovec, Lead Singer of The Vindys.

Aria and the Voiceless will be opening up for the Vindys starting at 6:30 p.m.

