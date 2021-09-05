The Wonders make appearance at UPMC Park

The Wonders were back home in Erie on Saturday night doing that thing they do.

Three of the four members of the band from the movie “That Thing You Do” were in Erie on Saturday at the Seawolves game celebrating 25 years since the movie premiered.

The movie is based on a band from Erie making it big and hitting the road with their manager who was played by Tom Hanks.

The movie was also Hanks’ directorial debut.

Even though the movie was based in Erie, this is the first time that these stars have actually been here and they are excited to get the band back together.

“I am so glad that the City of Erie embraced it as it did, and it makes perfect sense. I mean it is this. You know it’s a small town man but it’s a small town movie it’s got this heart to it,” said Tom Everett Scott, Actor.

“A lot of musicians over the years ago he said to me, That Thing You Do changed my life. It made me believe that I can you know make my dreams come true,” said Jonathon Schaech, Actor.

“It’s been amazing I mean that alone just driving a car with these guys is worth it you know, and then to come here and to see people that are so excited about a movie that we made 25 years ago is truly incredible,” said Steve Zahn, Actor.

The Seawolves wore custom Wonder jerseys which were auctioned off through the live source app.

Proceeds from the auction benefited Noticeability, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping students with dyslexia.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists