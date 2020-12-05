The woods will light up each night this Dec. as Asbury Woods holds free Winter Wonderland

The Asbury Woods Nature Center is lit up for the holidays. It’s part of their modified Winter Wonderland this year.

Because of the pandemic, the staff at Asbury Woods decided to hold this year’s event entirely outdoors.

The boardwalk at the nature center will take visitors along a 1/3 mile trip through a dazzling array of holiday lights in the surrounding woods and wetlands that make up the grounds of the nature center.

Executive Director Jennifer Farrar says the free event is their way of saying thanks to the community for continuing to visit and donate to Asbury Woods.

“We really thought long and hard about this one and all these last seven or eight months the community has been really supportive of Asbury Woods with donations, still coming to the programs that we’ve been able to do, using the trails. We really wanted to, even though we couldn’t do like we normally do – it’s usually a big fundraiser for us, but we can’t do it that way so we wanted to still do something,” said Jennifer Farrar, executive director, Asbury Woods.

The woods will light up each night from 5 to 8 p.m. throughout the month of December, except Dec. 24 and 25.