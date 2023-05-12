The superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District, announced his resignation Friday.

Parents in Millcreek Township School District got an unexpected message from the superintendent with the subject line: “Thank You Millcreek Family – the work continues, but my season is over!”

“I have decided to turn my resignation from the district as your superintendent, effective June 30, 2023,” said Dr. Ian Roberts, Superintendent of the Millcreek Township School District.

In about six short weeks Dr. Ian Roberts is stepping down as superintendent of Millcreek Township School District.

Dr. Roberts has been a part of Millcreek for three years and reflects on his time there from “Reading with Roberts” to attending athletic events.

As he departs, he is expressing his confidence in the ability of the board, leaders, teachers, and staff and said the district is well on its way.

In Dr. Roberts’ statement to Millcreek families, he said in part:

“After recent reflections, it is time for me to move on and continue my work in a different community. While I will miss Millcreek Township greatly, I am excited to take on new challenges and opportunities in my career to serve students, educators, and a community.”

One mom told us that she was shocked and saddened by the news and thinks many students are as well.

“The fact that the students know who the superintendent is tells you a lot about his character and his involvement in the community and on campus,” said Sharmaine Wilson, mom of Millcreek Township School District.

Wilson said Dr. Roberts has done a lot of good things for district and has really made a mark.

“Even with the teachers and their engagement with the students have definitely improved because my daughter is one of those students that have been able to feel the benefits of him being here,” Wilson said.

Officials from the school district told us that Dr. Roberts will work with the school board to find his replacement and ensure a seamless transition.

“While there is so much work left for us to do, the work certainly is not over and it will continue but my journey and season has come to an end,” Dr. Roberts said.

“I wish him the best and it was an honor to have him here and serve the community,” Wilson went on to say.

In a goodbye message, Dr. Roberts said the trojan spirit will forever live in his heart and he will be cheering the students on from afar.