The World’s Largest Swim Lesson

The Sisters of Mercy hold their yearly outreach swimming program for refuge children. Organizers say the event has been going on for ten years now.



The lifeguards at Splash Lagoon in Erie PA, took part in World’s Largest Swim Lesson. This event teachers the children the first steps of learning how to swim, as well as water safety.

” We love being able to have fun in water. But it is really important that kids are able to be safe around water and know how to act when their around water. And just be safe, and make sure that their… you know, not going to do anything that could cause them harm or anyone else.” Says Alex Lockwood, event and marketing manager at Splash Lagoon.

After their summering lesson the children were able to venture off and enjoy the water park at no cost.