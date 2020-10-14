The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie welcomes new group of students

A program that helps students prepare for their future is underway.

The Youth Leadership Institute of Erie is welcoming a new group of students.

Here is more on how this eight week course is designed to develop skills for the students future.

Thirty five students will soon create a vision for their future and that’s through academic classwork, civic engagement and serving those around them.

The goal is to empower one another and become a leader. It’s an initiative to bring out the best version of themselves.

“It’s leadership development training. It’s also learning about what is leadership, how to work together as a team and diversity,” said Edison Nicholson, CEO of Youth Leadership Institute of Erie.

Thirty five eighth and ninth grade students are embarking on a new journey through the youth leadership institute of Erie.

Students will take part in an eight week course that expects to help them become better citizens and leaders in their communities.

The course focuses on effective communication, career building and volunteer services.

The program extends passed being a leader. It also helps create opportunities for students and their futures.

“It’s really important to these and figure out stuff you can do like volunteer hours and stuff that colleges looks for and can help give you money for it,” said Aliana McCreary, Youth Advisory Board President.

A well known leader in the community, Mayor Joe Schember, expressed to students the importance of their own unique skill sets.

“It’s a way to learn from each other and talk to each other and throw out ideas. You can learn from each other and become better people,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

During the program, students will also design and complete a service project that influences real life situations.

Students will attend classes on Tuesdays and Thursdays. They will engage in different leadership classwork and materials.

Once the course is completed, the program will provide opportunities for students applying for jobs and for college education.