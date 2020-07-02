Therapy Dogs Bring Relief to Front Line Workers and Hospital Patients During Pandemic

Patients at Allegheny Health Network’s Saint Vincent Hospital were greeted with wagging tails as the pet therapy parade made its way to the local hospital on Thursday.

Dogs and their owners made a visit to give patients and front-line workers a break.

Typically, Therapy Dogs United partners with hospitals to bring dogs into the hospital to comfort patients, but due to visitation policies, they had not been able to visit.

Dr. Chris Clark, President of Saint Vincent Hospital, said this provides a distraction from the pandemic.

“This is something we’re not able to do,” said Clark.

“We’re not able to offer to patients right now. Much like volunteer services have been suspended for the short term. We can celebrate what value they bring to patients under normal circumstances.”

The parade made loops around the cancer center as well as the main hospital building.