Therapy dogs ease anxiety at COVID-19 vaccination clinic

A local non-profit doing their part Thursday evening to help the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

A group of therapy dogs were on hand for a vaccine clinic to help ease the anxiety of getting a shot.

The clinic gave out COVID-19 vaccines for children who might have some uneasiness with needles.

One volunteer tell us why the dogs can help make a difference.

“They make them feel better because the kids can give the dogs some love and the dogs can give the kids some love,” said Bob Marks, Volunteer.

The vaccine clinic was held by UPMC Hamot at the East Bayfront building.

