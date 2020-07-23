Therapy Dogs United host pet parade at LECOM Senior Living Center

Patients at LECOM Senior Living Center got a special visit today.

Therapy Dogs United presented a dog parade in order to give those an extra smile.

Representatives from the hospital explained that this is something the residents always look forward to. Even though it is different this time around, they are still excited, especially since this is one of the first activities they could participate in since the start of the pandemic.

“It puts a smile on their face and it’ll be good for them. They’ll enjoy it. It’s a good time to get outside and have a change of environment.” said Kyle Johnson, Nursing Home Administration.

There were about a dozen volunteers walking around the four-legged friends.