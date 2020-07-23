Therapy Dogs United to host pet parade at LECOM and Millcreek Community Hospital

During these strange times, many organizations have found creative ways to give back to the communities they serve. One local group is making their rounds to area hospitals to show they care.

Many people would see furry friends pass by outside of some hospitals, and this is a way to comfort people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past, Therapy Dogs United worked with local hospitals to allow their patients to have quality time with trained service dogs.

With hospitals on lockdown to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, there is still work to be done.

That’s why the organization is going from hospital to hospital, holding “Pet Parades” outside.

Their goal is to help raise the spirits of patients, as well as front line health care workers.

Earlier this month, they visited Saint Vincent Hospital. Later Thursday morning, they will be marching around LECOM and Millcreek Community Hospital on their mission to spread smiles.

The parade is set to step off at 11:30 a.m. at Millcreek Community Hospital.