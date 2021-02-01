Therapy dogs viewed as stress relievers during COVID-19 pandemic

A lot of Erie County households are struggling mentally from the pandemic.

There is a natural and fun way to help with that however.

Therapy dogs are a natural way to increase the endorphins in your body and are a great way to boost your spirits.

They say a dog is a person’s best friend. For people who are stressed from the pandemic, petting a dog or looking at a dog can help.

“People are struggling. You may not see it. I know what it’s like to struggle with depression and stuff, been there done that, but if my dog can brighten your day for five seconds, that’s worth it,” said Kyrie Laubenthal, Owner of Lake Erie K9-5 LLC.

The A.N.N.A Shelter in Erie discusses how they want to get back to doing more programs to help the community live with less stress.

“As much as I love animals, I love people too. So it was my way of how can I help my shelter animals and help people in our community and I think that ties along with the depression thing that is going on right now,” said Ruth Thompson, Director of the A.N.N.A Shelter.

Therapy dogs, such as Onyx, provide emotional support and comfort for many people.

“Dogs are just as amazing therapists. They give you such a good jump start in a happy place. They increase endorphins and you know fifteen minutes after a visit, your blood pressure lowers. You feel more alert and more calm,” said Patricia Christianson, Executive Director and Founder of Therapy Dogs United.

This is a wonderful natural way to relieve stress and increase those happy hormones in your body.

“They want to pet them. It puts them in a good mood and just the shine in their eyes is different when they see a dog come up and they know that a dog id friendly they want to pet it and it changes a person,” said Mike Amann, Owner of Like Erie K9-5 LLC.