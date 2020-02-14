There is still time to get your last minute Valentine’s Day shopping done

Some people wait until the last minute to complete their Valentine’s Day shopping.

The parking lot of Pulakos Chocolates was filled with customers this morning. A number of people stopped in to pick up last minute gifts and treats for their special someone.

Staff had three different registers open to serve the rush of customers flooding in.

There were a variety of gifts and chocolates still in stock, including tons of chocolate covered strawberries.

“I’m shopping for my grandson and my husband. I’m getting their favorite candy, because Valentine’s Day is all about candy,” said Gloria Pulford, customer.

Pulakos is open until 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day if you still need to get some last minute shopping done.