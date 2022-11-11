(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The new Erie SeaWolves logo is popular — really popular.

On Thursday, Nov. 11, the SeaWolves announced that a hat sporting the new “Howling Dead” logo had been sold in every U.S. state, and D.C.

“It was one of those situations where we knew we had something good, but we didn’t know we had something that good,” said Greg Gania, SeaWolves assistant general manager.

Dubbed “the Howling Dead,” the new logo is a wolf skull with red eyes. The new uniforms will be worn during Thursday home games at UPMC Park (831 French St.) in Erie. Black jerseys will sport the team name in red, Gothic script. The numbers will be in white on the front and red on the back. The cap logo also will be on the jersey sleeve.

The new logo was announced to the public on Nov. 2.

“It was released last Tuesday, and then nine days later we had sold a hat to every state, D.C. and a couple hats up in Canada as well,” Gania said. “We knew we had something really good when we were looking at the initial renderings of the logo. We didn’t know how it would skew when we looked at our demographics because it’s a lot edgier than what we normally put out.”

While Gania said the logo did skew toward a male demographic, it has seen overall appreciation in all of the demographics.

Because the new logo was announced during election season, Gania said they decided to capitalize on the election map theme — during elections, it’s common to see maps of the US with states colored in by which party won. The fans responded.

“Our fans were taking the bull by the horns to share the message. People were sharing the map with people they knew in other states,” Gania said. “It kept growing and growing.”

Ultimately, it was the quality of the logo that drove the excitement, he said. He credited the designer and said the “Howling Dead” design used ideas that were “left on the cutting room floor” during the brand redesign before the 2013 season.

“We do a lot of really good things here, and our logo set is top notch,” Gania said. “I personally travel with the team and I see what other teams are doing with their logos. I would put our brand and logo set against any other team in the country.”