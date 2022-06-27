(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Harborcreek building recently was burglarized.

The 64-year-old male victim said his building was burglarized after a thief entered through a first-floor window by removing an air conditioner. The incident occurred sometime between midnight on June 12 and midnight on June 16.

Multiple items were stolen during the burglary, including blankets and quilts valued at about $200, a rain jacket worth $50 and a robe worth $50.

The Pennsylvania State Police is asking anyone with information about the incident to call the PSP Erie Barracks.