Third annual Country Fair Cares kicks off

One of the regions biggest employers is continuing its mission of helping local charities.

Today, Country Fair kicked off its third annual Country Fair Cares program. The program was created in 2019 to assist non-profit organizations.

Last year, they raised $142,000 that went to five local non-profits. Each Country Fair has one pump marked “pump for charity” For every dollar of gas, two cents goes to the program.

One of this year’s non-profits is the Erie Humane Society.

“We spend on average about $40,000 a year on outpatient expenses for pets that need emergency medical care and special treatments. So the money that we receive from this initiative is going to go directly to our pets and the medical care they are going to need,” said Nicole Leone, Erie Humane Society.

Last year, they raised almost $29,000 for each charity. The program runs until the end of October.

This year’s partners include: