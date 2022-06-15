Cars and food came together for an event that one priest is calling “a match made in Heaven.”

The third annual Food ‘N Cruze took place at Saint Nick’s Picnic Grove on Tuesday night.

Dozens of car enthusiasts showed off their classic rides for people to enjoy.

Admission to this event was free, but donations were welcome and went to the Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church.

Different charities will be on hand each week that the event is going on.

“It’s just a fun, laid back afternoon/evening. Just come and mingle and bring everybody together,” said Fr. Nicholas Mihaly, Saint Nicholas Orthodox Church.

Food ‘N Cruze will continue on June 21, 28, and July 5.