It’s an annual event that uses laughter to help raise funds for a couple of good causes.

Junior’s Last Laugh set the stage for Wednesday night’s ‘Laughter in the Limelight’ event. Notable members of government and the media take part showcasing their comedy chops on stage. Among those taking part, Erie Mayor Joe Schember, as well as Jet24/Fox66’s own Kristen Nielsen and Tiarra Braddock.

This year’s Laughter in the Limelight is the third installment of the comedy show fundraiser.