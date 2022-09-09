A downtown Erie block came to life to raise awareness for blood cancer.

The third annual Light the Block fundraiser took place on East 4th Street. It’s a scaled-down version of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night event.

People got the opportunity to enjoy games of chance, prizes, food and music from The Groove. One of the founders said a night like this helps them raise more money for the society.

“I’m just blown away when I see so many families come up to me and say ‘when are you going to have it?’ Because of Covid, we didn’t have it for two years, obviously, and people have been coming up to me,” said Mike Sparks, founder of Light the Block.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will hold light the night virtually on Nov. 15.