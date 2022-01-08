Third annual Pennsylvania Donor Day begins

January 8th is the third annual Pennsylvania Donor Day.

It’s a day where everyone has the opportunity to honor all donors statewide.

January 8th has been named Pennsylvania Donor Day because the date one eight holds significance as one organ donor can save eight lives.

Core Facility saved 700 lives last year thanks to 325 donors. One of those lives saved was Daniel George.

George was a 4-year-old who was born with chronic kidney disease. He received a transplant from a local Erie woman named Molly Trott.

This was rewarding not only for the family and Molly, but for the Core Organization as well.

“We have the opportunity to save and heal lives. Not only are we helping people receive that gift of life, but we’re helping donor families and living donors who want to give back, who want to help have that lasting legacy,” said Katelynn Metz, Communications Coordinator for Center for Organ Recovery and Education.

To find out how you can become an organ donor, click here.