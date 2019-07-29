Third annual Police Athletic League kicks off

It’s time to get up and cheer for hundreds of kids. The third annual Police Athletic League (PAL) Summer Camp kicked off this morning.

Throughout the week, kids will not only test their athletic abilities, but also have a chance to get to know Law Enforcement officers.

As this camp continues to grow, former campers are also starting a new tradition.

“We have a couple kids that are wearing blue shirts that are kinda like the mentors, the older kids that have participated in the past. Now they are at the middle school level, where they are too old for the PAL program, but they are helping bring up the kids, and teaching them respect,” said Christopher O’Connell, Patrolman, City of Erie.

The camp is scheduled to wrap up on Friday. Each camper will not only have new memories to take home, but a new bicycle as well.