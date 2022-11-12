It was the third annual American Welding Society competition at the Erie Institute of Technology.

Thirty-eight welders signed up for the competition, which was broken up into two categories: one for students and another for professionals. The chairman of the American Welding Society (AWS) Northwest Section explained how the competition works.

“We have a blueprint set up for them. They have to lay all the parts out. Its’ a GMAW process and a SMAW process. They have an hour to complete the test,” said Jeremy Crytze, chairman, AWS.

Welders used all carbon steel in the competition. The winners received a variety of prizes.