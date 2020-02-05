Third Coast Percussion plays to lunchtime crowd at Penn State Behrend

The Grammy award winning sounds of Third Coast Percussing entertaining the lunchtime crowd at Penn State Behrend today.

The group is made up of classically trained percussionists from Chicago. For more than ten years now, the group has been exploring the possibilities of sound, forging a unique and award-winning path while touring sites across America. For the performers, there is always something new to learn when they play together.

“There are moments that are really beautiful, there are moments that are exciting. There are moments that are quiet and introverted..There are moments that are a lot of fun.” said David Skidmore.

This is the 30th year of the Logan Music Series on the campus of Penn State Behrend. For the month of March, you can look for traditional Irish music performed by the group Dan