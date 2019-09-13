Third Democratic Presidential Debate took place Thursday night

Presidential politics were front and center in the lone star state, as well as across the country, as the top ten Democratic candidates made their case for the nomination.

The group of ten covered many hot button issues. The debate kicked off with discussions on health care ranging from medicare for all to plans to fix the affordable care act, and several versions in between.

Criminal justice reform was also at the top of the agenda. The candidates dealt with incarceration rates, marijuana decriminalization, and racial disparities in arrests.

Also in the mix, how to move forward with the gun violence issue including assault weapon bans and universal background checks.

Here are some of the fireworks from the debate.

“Of the 160 million people who like their health care now, they can keep it. If they don’t like it, they can leave,” said Joe Biden, Presidential Candidate.

“Joe said that medicare for all would cost over 30 trillion dollars. That’s right Joe, the status quo over 10 years will be 50 trillion dollars. Every study done shows that medicare for all is the most cost effective approach to providing health care for every man, woman, and child in this Country,” said Senator Bernie Sanders, Presidential Candidate.

“We have a congress that is beholding to the gun industry. Unless we are willing to address that head on and roll back the filibuster, we’re not going to get anything done on guns, ” said Senator Elizabeth Warren, Presidential Candidate.

“Part of my plan for revitalizing the economies of rural America includes community renewal visas that would allow cities and towns and counties that are hurting, not only for jobs but for population, to embrace immigration as we have in my city. The only reason South Bend is growing right now, after years of shrinking, is immigration,” said Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Presidential Candidate.

With that being the tone of last nights debate, we talked to those at the Bourbon Barrel where the Erie County Democratic Party held their watch party.

Many are already showing who they are rooting for by wearing pins and shirts.

Jim Wertz, Erie County Democratic Chairman, says the watch parties are a great opportunity for people to come together and learn more about each candidate and their goals.

Even though Erie County went red in 2016, Erie Democrats say they are hopeful for the future ahead.