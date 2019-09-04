Third graders from the Fort Leboeuf School District are experiencing what fair life is truly about.

Nearly 200 students and their teachers made their way to the Waterford Community Fair. There, students were able to learn about farm animals and produce. The field trip has been going on for ten years now.

Fair President John Burawa said it is a great way to introduce kids to how farming works.

“It’s a big part of who we are really. Ag (agriculture) education is… there aren’t the farmers in the community that there used to be when I was a kid. Anything we can do to encourage these kids,” said Waterford Community Fair President John Burawa.

Erie Public School District students were also able to join in on the fun.